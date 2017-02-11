Stoke, West Brom clash over ‘loser’ voicemail

Ryan Shawcross (right) had accused West Brom of leaking the news that Saido Berahino had served an eight-week ban for failing a drugs test prior to joining Stoke from West Brom last month. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 11 ― West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis called Ryan Shawcross, captain of his former club Stoke City, a “loser” in a voicemail message, according to Stoke manager Mark Hughes.

West Brom won 1-0 when the teams met at The Hawthorns in the Premier League last weekend and Hughes claims Pulis insulted Shawcross in a voicemail message left on Monday.

“We were annoyed with a number things,” Hughes said, in comments published in British newspapers today.

“I was annoyed with their manager ringing up Ryan on the Monday morning after the game and calling him a loser. I wasn't too happy with that.

“Any number of things surrounding the game were, in our view, unnecessary. There was a voicemail left, and I haven't heard it. But Ryan wasn't too pleased. He tried to ring back and didn't get any answer.”

Hughes did not receive a handshake from fellow Welshman Pulis after last weekend's game, which saw Berahino make his second Stoke appearance as a second-half substitute.

Berahino joined Stoke for £12 million (RM66.5 million) last month, having served his ban earlier in the season after reportedly testing positive for a recreational drug.

Speaking on Friday, Pulis did not mention leaving a voicemail message, but said Shawcross, who played under him at Stoke, had tried to contact him.

“Ryan has tried to ring me since that (the quotes on Berahino) and I will get back to him,” said Pulis, who had two spells as Stoke manager from 2002-2005 and 2006-2013. ― AFP