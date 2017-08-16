Stingless Malaysia edged by Philippines in women’s football

Malaysian striker Nor Athirah Mamat (left) attempts to dribble the ball as her Phillipines counterpart Lemoran Charisa Marie tries to stop her during a KL2017 SEA Games women’s football match. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Malaysia women’s football team lost the opening match against Philippines 2-1 at UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam yesterday.

Malaysia could only muster a single shot on target in the first half and the game came to light in stoppage time.

Charisa Marie Lemoran’s shot outside the box was parried by Malaysian goalkeeper Nurul Azurin Mazlan for a corner. Philippines captain Impelido Patrice Mae San Pedro towered over Malaysia’s defence to head the ball into the net with seconds to go in the first half.

Malaysia used long-ball tactics throughout the game, came out in the second half continuing in the same vein.

The host was rewarded for persistence when a scramble outside the D-box resulted in Philippines keeper Palacios Inna Kristianne Beza parrying the ball to Malaysian striker Dadree Rofinus who coolly slotted the ball into the net in the 58th minute.

The lead didn’t last long as a 35-metre shot from Philippine midfielder Rodriguez Kathleen Camille Muldong flew past the defence and beyond the outstretched arms of Nurul to the dismay of Malaysian fans who thought the ball would sailed over the bar, for 2-1.

Overall, Philippines was the better team with more possession and better build-ups. Malaysia needs to find different avenues of attack as they lack that killer-bite.

With the competition’s round-robin format, Malaysia still has a chance to redeem itself against Myanmar at the same venue tomorrow night.