Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Still no timetable for Tiger return

Wednesday April 19, 2017
07:22 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sebenarnya.my deals with more than ‘fake news’, minister saysSebenarnya.my deals with more than ‘fake news’, minister says

The Edit: Harry Styles looks back on his romance with Taylor SwifThe Edit: Harry Styles looks back on his romance with Taylor Swif

Ancelotti fumes over Bayern Munich’s ‘robbery’Ancelotti fumes over Bayern Munich’s ‘robbery’

The Edit: HK Heavenly King Aaron Kwok marries at lastThe Edit: HK Heavenly King Aaron Kwok marries at last

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Woods hasn’t played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic on February 3 with ongoing back spasms. — Reuters picWoods hasn’t played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic on February 3 with ongoing back spasms. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 19 — Tiger Woods still has no timetable for a return to tournament golf, saying he still has “good days and bad days” with his surgically repaired back.

Speaking yesterday at the unveiling of his design for a new course in Missouri, Woods sounded resigned to the uncertainty.

“The back is progressing. I have good days and bad days,” the 14-time major champion said. “I’ve had three back operations and that’s just kind of the nature of the business, unfortunately. That’s all I can say.”

Woods, who hasn’t played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic on February 3 with ongoing back spasms, hit a couple of shots in public for the first time in months.

His first found the water.

“The second shot I stiffed it, so ...” said Woods, who briefly returned to competition in December after missing all of the 2015-16 season in the wake of back surgery.

At his first PGA Tour event after a 17-month absence, at Torrey Pines in January, he missed the cut. He then withdrew in Dubai after a first-round 77.

The project announced yesterday in the Ozark Mountains of Missouri will include the first public access golf courses designed by Woods’s TGR Design.

The course is slated to open in 2019 and will be named “Payne’s Valley” in honour of the late golfer Payne Stewart, who was born in Springfield, Missouri. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline