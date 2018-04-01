Stephens sees off Ostapenko to win Miami title

Sloane Stephens of the United States poses with the Butch Buchholz championship trophy after beating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the Miami Open final. — Reuters picMIAMI, April 1 — American Sloane Stephens kept intact her streak of never having lost a final as she defeated Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(5) 6-1 to claim the Miami Open title yesterday.

After a tense first set, the US Open champion reeled off six consecutive games in the second to stop the French Open winner and claim her first Miami title after a slow start to the season.

“I wasn’t expecting a title here or anywhere really, I just wanted to make sure I got my game back where I wanted it to be,” Florida native Stephens said in a courtside interview after extending her record in finals to 6-0.

The crowd favourite had just six winners to 25 for Ostapenko, but 48 unforced errors by the Latvian and Stephens’ relentless defense were the difference.

The men’s title will be decided today with American John Isner going for the biggest win of his career against Germany’s Alexander Zverev. — Reuters