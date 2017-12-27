Starlet Natasha going places

Natasha shares her joy with Giuliano after being accepted by San Jose University. — Picture by Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Budding golfer Natasha Oon takes a huge step next year when she goes to San Jose University in California.

The 16-year-old has always dreamt of playing on the LPGA Tour.

And a collegiate career is a great platform to launch her into that trajectory while improving her game and mental strength, playing highly competitive college tour.

American universities regularly send scouts out to junior meets to identify talented individuals to join them.

It is part of its sports outreach programme to further the institutions’ influence and to promote golf.

“My parents had a chat with the coach from the university when they met at the Junior World Golf meet. The coach was watching me play,” said Natasha, when contacted in Indonesia.

“They kept in touch and when the offer came I decided to commit to them. For now my aim is to keep improving my game, do better than this season.”

Trained by Steve Giuliano for the past four years, the plucky and bubbly Natasha is a joy to be around.

Her family’s behind her all the way and that’s culminated in her winning the Selangor and Perak Amateur Opens as well as earning a place in Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia by finishing first in the regional qualifiers.

Her other notable results were reaching the last 32 of the 156-player US Girls’ Junior Championship and finishing third at the Malaysian Ladies Amateur Open.

That in turn earned her a sponsor’s invite to play in the Korean LPGA Tour’s Hyosung Championship in Vietnam two weeks ago.

Last week she topped the girls’ Division A (15-18 age-group) with a four-under 212 at the Pondok Indah Golf Club in Jakarta.

Nicholas Fung and Danny Chia are the other Malaysian golfers besides Natasha Oon to benefit from professional coach Steve Giuliano.