Stanchart Marathon runner’s death most likely natural, Coroner’s Court told

Runners pass Marina Barrage during Standard Chartered Marathon Singapore 2016. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, May 4 — A 28-year-old man who collapsed during the Standard Chartered Marathon last December had suffered a sudden cardiac death due to natural causes, a Coroner’s Court heard today.

John Gibson, a British national from Hong Kong, had come to Singapore for a conference on November 29 and stayed on till December 4 to take part in a half-marathon.

He started running at around 4.30am. Around 6.24am when he was less than 1km from the finishing line, a fellow runner saw him staggering and sped up to support Gibson.

The runner noticed that Gibson was pale and unresponsive. His eyes had rolled backwards and his mouth gaped.

A volunteer photographer nearby heard the runner calling for help and rushed over to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). He could not feel any pulse, and noted that Gibson’s skin was cold.

Two minutes after Gibson collapsed, a security personnel was notified, and she immediately informed her supervisor.

A roving first aider on duty was alerted to the incident a minute later than the security personnel, and reported it to his medical team. He arrived at the incident location at 6.29am, requested an automated external defibrillator (AED) to be brought over, and took over CPR administration.

The security supervisor, on the other hand, instructed the command post to dispatch an ambulance on seeing Gibson’s condition. Thereafter, he ran towards the nearest ambulance, only to realise it had been sent out for another case. He then ran further to another ambulance and opened the barricades to facilitate its movement.

The ambulance arrived at the location at around 6.34am, and arrived at Singapore General Hospital at 6.45am.

Despite efforts to resuscitate Gibson, he was pronounced dead at 8.50am.

Pathologist Marian Wang said that Gibson had likely suffered lethal cardiac arrhythmias, which could result in sudden unexpected death.

During the Coroner’s hearing, the deceased’s father pointed out that there had been a duration of 10 minutes between his son’s collapse and the arrival of the ambulance.

“(The security supervisor) didn’t know that the nearest ambulance had been sent away, so he ran to that one first. If the command centre had been notified immediately, it might have known (this),” said Mr Robert Gibson. He suggested that the chain of command for future races be reviewed.

According to the event’s medical operations plan, there was a medical tent 700m away from the incident location. Ten roving first aiders, four nurses and two ambulances were within a 1km radius.

A handbook with information and tips was provided to participants before the event, and health and other running tips were available on the event website. Organisers also offered training clinics and training plans to the participants.

The senior Gibson, however, noted that the information provided was rather general. “It doesn’t remind people of the particular circumstances of the race in Singapore.... my son had never run in a climate like this. I don’t think he thought carefully about the fact that he would have to get out of bed at 2.30 in the morning for the run. Talking about this now will not bring him back but one of the things the court could consider is the extent of which the organisers could give advice (to participants).

“Young people. He was 28 years old. They think they’re going to live forever... If he had understood the possible risks better, maybe he would have done things differently,” said Gibson.

The State Coroner will deliver his findings later on today. — TODAY