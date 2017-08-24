Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

SRAM says centre court will no longer be used for SEA Games squash due to safety reasons

Thursday August 24, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — In the interest of the safety of athletes, the Squash Rackets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) has decided to no longer use the centre court at the National Squash Centre for the remainder of the squash competition in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017).

SRAM deputy president Nik Razeen A Daud said the centre court was supposed to be used for four more events but was found not meeting the required standards because the floor was slippery.

“We have done checks and found the court is not safe for use, the floor is slippery,” he told Bernama here today.

Nik Razeen, who is also the team manager of the Malaysian squash team to the Games, said the National Squash Centre belonged to Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM) and that SRAM was not involved in its refurbishment.

Nik Razeen said the contract for layout and installing glass walls were between PSM and a Youth and Sports Ministry contractor.

“The centre court will not be handed over to SRAM so long as the issue of the slippery floor is not settled. The contractor has promised that the problem will be resolved by August 25,” he said.

Nine gold medals are on offer in the squash competition which started on August 21 and ends on August 29. — Bernama

