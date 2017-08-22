Squash: Women’s doubles gold, silver in the bag as two Malaysian pairs make the final

Rachel Mae Arnold of Malaysia (centre) calling the shots at the 29th SEA GAMES women’s doubles quarterfinals held at National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil, August 21, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Malaysia are assured of the gold and silver in the women’s doubles squash as two pairs marched into the SEA Games final at the National Squash Centre, here today.

Andrea Lee Jia Qi/Rachel Arnold will meet Chan Yiwen/Nazihah Haris at 8pm tomorrow.

Andrea-Rachel had booked their berth in the final after beating Singapore’s Au Yeong Wai Yhann/Sneha Sivakumar 11-3, 11-5 while Chan-Nazihah swept aside Jemyca Aribado/Yvonne Alyssa Dalida from the Philippines 11-3, 11.5.

“We were the top seeds and therefore there was more pressure on us but I’m glad that we played more attacking shots. It will be a good final because we know each other’s game very well,” said Andrea when met by reporters.

In the men’s doubles final Mohammad Syafiq Mohd Kamal/Ng Eain Yow will face Singapore’s Pang Ka Hoe/Timothy Leong Yew Sing.

Mohammad Syafiq-Eain Yow defeated Singapore’s Benedict Chan Jia Wei/Chua Man Tong 11-2, 11-7 in the semifinals. — Bernama