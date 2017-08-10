Spurs’ Rose to ‘play up north’ some day

Tottenham's Danny Rose applauds fans after their Premier League game vs Watford at Vicarage Road, January 1, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 10 — Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose risked angering the London club’s supporters by revealing today he wanted to “play up north” before his career was finished.

Meanwhile he also appeared to question Spurs’ transfer policy, saying he hoped a couple of “well-known players” would be joining the club soon.

Rose, born in the northern English county of Yorkshire, has been linked with a move to Tottenham’s London rivals Chelsea, the Premier League champions, as well as Manchester United.

However, the 27-year-old fullback insisted he had no desire to leave Spurs just yet.

The club finished second in the Premier League last season after coming third in 2015 but they have yet to win a major trophy since manager Mauricio Pochettino took charge in 2014.

Meanwhile Rose, whose current contract runs until 2021, has seen full-back partner Kyle Walker join English title rivals Manchester City.

“I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me,” England defender Rose told the Sun newspaper.

“Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don’t want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal.

“I will say this too, I will play up north. I don’t know exactly when but I will get back up north and play some football somewhere. I have been away for over 10 years now and I don’t get to see my mum that often.”

He stressed: “I’m not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I’d have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club.”

Spurs, who begin their Premier League campaign away to northeast side Newcastle United on Sunday, have yet to make a major signing in pre-season and Rose was clear on what the new arrivals should look like — “not players you have to Google and say, ‘Who’s that?’ I mean well-known players”.

Rose, who said Walker’s departure had been a “big blow”, added he expected a pay rise come his next contract deal.

“I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth,” he explained. “I don’t know how much longer I might have at this level

“Anyone who thinks this is primarily for money, that is not the case. But I know what I am worth.” — AFP