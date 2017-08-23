Spurs defender Walker-Peters inks new deal

Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle in action with Tottenham's Kyle Walker-Peters (right) at St James’ Park in Newcastle on August 13, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 23 — Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract to keep him at the Premier League club until 2020, the north London team said today.

The 20-year-old joined Tottenham’s academy in 2013 and made his senior debut in the league-opening 2-0 win at Newcastle United, where he was named Man of the Match.

“It’s great to sign a new contract and commit my future to the club,” Walker-Peters told Tottenham’s official Twitter account.

The defender was part of the England under-20s team that won the World Cup in June. — Reuters