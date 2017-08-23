Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Spurs defender Walker-Peters inks new deal

Wednesday August 23, 2017
05:55 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malaysia reign supreme at SEA Games with six more gold medalsMalaysia reign supreme at SEA Games with six more gold medals

The Edit: In new book, The Little Mamak gets lost in BaganThe Edit: In new book, The Little Mamak gets lost in Bagan

The Edit: Plight of Borneo’s pachydermsThe Edit: Plight of Borneo’s pachyderms

The Edit: Millennials embrace co-livingThe Edit: Millennials embrace co-living

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle in action with Tottenham's Kyle Walker-Peters (right) at St James’ Park in Newcastle on August 13, 2017. — Reuters picNewcastle United’s Dwight Gayle in action with Tottenham's Kyle Walker-Peters (right) at St James’ Park in Newcastle on August 13, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 23 — Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract to keep him at the Premier League club until 2020, the north London team said today.

The 20-year-old joined Tottenham’s academy in 2013 and made his senior debut in the league-opening 2-0 win at Newcastle United, where he was named Man of the Match.

“It’s great to sign a new contract and commit my future to the club,” Walker-Peters told Tottenham’s official Twitter account.

The defender was part of the England under-20s team that won the World Cup in June. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline