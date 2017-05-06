Spurs chances of EPL title ‘nearly impossible,’ says Dier

Tottenham's Eric Dier (top) in EPL action with West Ham United's Mark Noble at the London Stadium May 5, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, May 6 — Tottenham's hopes of winning the Premier League title are nigh on impossible after their 1-0 defeat by West Ham yesterday admitted Spurs defender Eric Dier.

A goal by Manuel Lanzini — his ninth in 14 London derbies — condemned Spurs to a costly defeat when they were hoping for a 10th successive league win to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea.

However, Chelsea can extend their lead to seven points if they beat struggling Middlesbrough at home on Monday and clinch the title if they defeat West Brom away next Friday.

“It was already going to be hard and now it's even harder,” Dier told Sky Sports.

“It’s disappointing. We were on a fantastic run.

“They made it very hard for us, they played very deep and we didn't create enough chances.

“We managed to bring it back to four points but after today, it's nearly impossible, but we will give it everything for the last three games," added the 23-year-old England international.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino was left bitterly disappointed by both the performance and the implications of the defeat although he didn't go as far as Dier in surrendering.

“It will be difficult,” the 45-year-old Argentinian told the BBC.

“With three games to play. You have to try to give your best. Now we move forward.

“It is not over. It is true that it will be difficult. Now we have to wait but thinking that it will be difficult to catch Chelsea.” — AFP