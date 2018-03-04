Sports safety standards, procedures need to be reviewed, says NIOSH

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — All existing safety standards and procedures relating to sporting events on roads should be reviewed to look for any weaknesses, said National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said this was because marathon and other sports using road events were increasingly popular among Malaysians.

“The Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) and all organisations representing athletes should take this safety issue seriously and work with the authorities to draft and implement high standards for sports on roads,” he said in a statement today.

He was commenting on the case of a marathon runner Evelyn Ang, who passed away on Thursday after suffering a cranial fracture and bleeding in the brain from being hit by a car during the Klang City Inter­national Marathon in December last year.

Lee said accidents could be avoided if the parties concerned, especially the authorities and the organisers, were practicing good occupational safety and health management based on the concept of hazard identification, risk assessment and risk control (HIRARC). — Bernama