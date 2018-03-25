Sports complex to be built in Rawang soon

RAWANG, March 25 — A sports complex costing RM9 million will be built in Kuang here in the near future, said Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin .

He said the complex which would be opened to the public would be equipped with football fields and halls for various types of sports.

“Actually, the sports complex has been planned since 2008 in Batu Arang near here, but has been delayed after the state government seized the land.

“Now Kuang assemblyman Datuk Abdul Shukur Idrus has identified a four-hectare site in Kuang town instead. The complex is now at the tender process,” he told a press conference after attending the launch of the Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth Brigade at the Kampung Setia Public Field here by Selangor BN chairman, Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Also present were Selangor UMNO Youth chief Zainuri Zainal and about 3,000 Selangor BN Youth members.

Meanwhile, Noh, who is the Minister of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government (KPKT), said at the same press conference that he planned to build about 6,000 youth transit homes on 242ha of land belonging to the ministry in Rawang.

In this regard, he hoped the Selangor people would vote for the BN in the 14th General Election to enable the transit houses to be constructed immediately and smoothly.

“Otherwise, KPKT will face various obstacles to build the houses due to excessive land premium rates, difficulty changing land status and approval of planning permission,” he said. — Bernama