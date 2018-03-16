Sponsors, officials get over a third of Champions League final tickets

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi in action with Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante during their Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, March 14, 2018. — Reuters picZURICH, March 16 — Sponsors, officials and corporate hospitality programmes have been allocated more than one third of the 63,000 tickets for this year’s Champions League final in Kiev.

European football governing body Uefa said in a statement today that 40,700 tickets would be available for “fans and the general public”.

“The remaining tickets (22,300) are allocated to the local organising committee, Uefa and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters, and to serve the corporate hospitality programme,” it said.

The two finalists will receive 17,000 tickets each while 6,700 tickets will be put on sale to fans worldwide on Uefa’s website.

Prices will range from €70 (approx. RM337) for the cheapest to €450 for most expensive. UEFA said that prices had remained stable across all categories compared to last year’s final in Cardiff.

The match on May 26 will kick off at 21.45 local time.

The competition is now at the quarter-final stage with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Juventus, AS Roma, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich still in contention. — Reuters