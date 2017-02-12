Spieth seizes six-shot lead at Pebble Beach

Jordan Spieth acknowledges the crowd during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament. — USA TODAY Sports/Reuters picPEBBLE BEACH, Feb 12 — Jordan Spieth putted superbly on Pebble Beach's bumpy greens to surge six strokes clear after the third round of the weather-hit AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am yesterday.

Joint leader when the fog-delayed second round was completed earlier in the day, the world number six fired a sparkling seven-under-par 65 on the picturesque Pebble Beach Golf Links, one of three venues being used for this week's event.

Spieth, eyeing his ninth PGA Tour victory, needed no more than one putt on 13 of his 18 holes as he posted a 17-under total of 198 to tighten his grip on the tournament.

Brandt Snedeker, a two-time former champion at Pebble Beach who is also considered one of the best putters in the game, carded a 67 on the same layout to finish the day alone in second at 11 under.

Long-hitting Dustin Johnson, who was grouped with Spieth for the first three rounds, returned a 66 to share third at 10 under with Kelly Kraft (66).

Australian world number one Jason Day had been tied for the lead at the tournament's halfway point with Spieth and Derek Fathauer but dropped five shots in his first six holes at Pebble Beach on the way to a 73 to end the day at seven-under par. — Reuters