Spelling error leads to Montpellier jersey gift

Montpelier in the US thanked the French city of Montpellier for their gift of football jerseys. — Picture via Facebook/City of Montpelier, VT — City GovernmentMARSEILLE, Sept 15 — A town in Vermont in the United States received an unexpected gift of football jerseys from French club Montpellier after the Ligue 1 outfit made a spelling mistake on their shirts.

Montpellier ordered some shirts for the current season but they proved unusable due to a missing ‘L’ on the club logo.

Rather than bin the jerseys, Montpellier decided to send them to their American twin town Montpelier — spelled with one ‘L’ and not two — in Vermont.

“Very cool! Bonjour! Merci pour les chemises!” wrote the town of Montpelier on its website today, thanking their French near-namesakes for the jerseys.

The error was only noticed last week and a few days later, Montpellier announced their intention to send the shirts to the small American town — it had a population of less than 8,000 in the 2010 census.

“These shirts, it’s a shame to throw them in the bin,” Montpellier’s mayor Philippe Saurel had said when the mistake was discovered.

The Vermont town has been publishing stories on local websites about the spelling mix-up while sending out messages of thanks.

One plan is to give the jerseys to the local high school to use.

But while the town is delighted with the gift, the jerseys aren’t in the high school’s team colours so wouldn’t be used for official matches.

However, they could become collectors’ items with American “football” fans as far away as San Francisco writing to the club to ask if they can acquire one. — AFP