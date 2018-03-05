Speedy tigers should avoid penalty corners, national hockey player says

Malaysian player Fitri Saari (orange) keeping the ball in control against the Australian player in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match at Stadium Azlan Shah, March 5, 2017. — Picture by Marcus PheongIPOH, March 5 — Malaysia has a good chance of winning in its hockey match against Argentina tomorrow if they avoid giving away cheap penalty corners, national hockey player Fitri Saari has said.

The talented midfielder, who have played alongside Les Leones’s finest drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat with Terengganu in the Malaysian Hockey League, admitted that the latter is a threat in the penalty corner.

“We know that their advantage of scoring goals is via penalty corners and they have one of the best drag-flicker.

“We must avoid giving away penalty corners easily,” he told Malay Mail.

Peillat currently dominates the top scorer list in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup with six goals in just two matches.

All six goals came from penalty corners.

Fitri, who turned 25 on Sunday, said that the team also needs to focus on defending the penalty corner.

“Anything can happen in hockey. Some time when the ball accidentally hit your leg and it can be resulted in a penalty corner.

“We need to focus on defending the penalty corner as well. We will study Peillat’s penalty corner via video and try to defend his strike,” he added.

Fitri noted that a win against the Argentineans will make their path easier to reach the finals.

“Of course the two big teams in the tournament is Australia and Argentina.

“We have lost to the Aussies, but if we win against Argentina, we can have an easy way to book a spot in the final,” he said.

Fitri also expressed confidence that the speedy tigers could win against Argentina based on the warm-up matches played ahead of the tournament.

“We played two games. First game we lost 3-2 and the second game we only played until the second quarter and we were leading 3-0.

“Winning against them is not something impossible. We are confident and the team is performing well, hope we can maintain this momentum,” he said.

Meanwhile, national coach Stephen Van Huizen said Peillat is not the only problem for them as he added the Argentinean forward line is also skilful.

“Definitely, we have to try and minimise penalty corners, because Peillat is so skilled. This is something we will focus on, but this is easier said than done.

“Argentina’s forward line is so skilful and they will also pose a goal threat during the match,” he said.

Stephen also said the next two games against Argentina and India will decide where they will finish in the tournament.

Malaysia will play against Argentina at 8.30pm tomorrow at Stadium Azlan Shah here..