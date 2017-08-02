Spanish FA chief released on bail

Spain’s football federation (RFEF) president Angel Maria Villar is led by Spanish Civil Guards during a raid at the Spanish Football Federation headquarters in Las Rozas July 18, 2017. — Reuters picMADRID, Aug 2 — Deposed Spanish FA chief Angel Maria Villar was released on bail today after two weeks in custody on charges of corruption, according to an AFP journalist.

Villar, 67, was arrested on July 18 on suspicion of falsifying documents, misappropriation of funds, collusion and administrative breaches linked to skimming profits from international friendly games.

Also detained in a series of dawn raids were his son Gorka, the Spanish federation’s (RFEF) financial vice-president Juan Padron and Ramon Hernandez Baussou, general secretary of the Tenerife federation.

Villar’s bail was set at €300,000 (approx. RM1.52 million) and his son’s at €150,000 (approx. RM760,000).

Following his arrest Villar was suspended as RFEF president for a year, and he resigned as vice-president of both Fifa and Uefa.

Villar has headed the Spanish federation for the past 29 years and under his watch Spain became one of the dominant forces in world football, winning two European championships and the 2010 World Cup.

But his critics say his period in charge was marked by ethical issues and an autocratic management style.

Villar denies all charges against him. — AFP