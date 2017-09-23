Spain’s Marquez tops Aragon practice

ALCANIZ, Sept 23 ― Marc Marquez of Spain topped the times in the third practice session for the Aragon MotoGP today with Valentino Rossi 10th on his return three weeks after leg surgery.

Rossi is back on his Yamaha in double quick time after an operation on the leg fractures he sustained in a training crash at the end of last month.

The nine-time world champion finished almost a second adrift of reigning MotoGP champion Marquez who shares the lead in the 2017 title race with Andrea Dovizioso.

But the 38-year-old, who limped to his bike, did enough to make it into the second qualifying session, proving he is not in Aragon to make up the numbers.

Rossi defied medical forecasts in returning for this race after missing San Marino last weekend.

He is placed fourth in the world championship table, 42 points behind Marquez and Dovizioso with five races remaining.

Dani Pedrosa, who emerged quickest at the end of Friday's two practice sessions held in damp conditions, came in third with Rossi's teammate Maverick Vinales splitting the Honda duo.

Marquez led the third session by three tenths of a second on a contrasting dry circuit compared to yesterday. ― AFP