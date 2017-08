Southgate keeps door open for Rooney

England’s Wayne Rooney is seen during the 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone Group F match against Malta at Wembley Stadium, London October 8, 2016. England manager Gareth Southgate said the door is open to Rooney if he changes his mind after retiring from international football. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 24 — England manager Gareth Southgate has kept the door open on Wayne Rooney again playing international football one day after the striker announced his retirement from the national team.

Southgate was asked by journalists today whether he might consider asking Rooney back if injuries disrupted his squad ahead of next year’s World Cup in Russia.

“Yes. (But) I guess you will have to ask him,” Southgate told a press conference called to announce his 28-man squad for the away game at Malta on September 1 and the home fixture against Slovakia at Wembley three days later.

Southgate said he had a long conversation with Rooney, who announced his retirement on Wednesday, about his decision and had been considering including him in the squad.

“His form has been excellent and I was definitely thinking about including him in the squad. We talked for about half-an-hour. As a manager in these situations you want to prod to see if a player has understood all the ramifications (of retiring).

“He had. He feels a sense of loyalty to Everton, his new club.”

Rooney is England’s record scorer and most capped outfield player with 53 goals in 119 games. — Reuters