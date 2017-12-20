Southampton’s Yoshida tells team mates to banish negativity

Southampton’s Maya Yoshida celebrates scoring their second goal with Jack Stephens during their Premier League match against Crystal Palace at St Mary’s Stadium, April 5, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 20 — Southampton players must stay positive and help each other to improve their performance after a difficult spell in the Premier League, midfielder Maya Yoshida has said.

Southampton have collected 18 points from as many league games having won only one of their last nine matches to sit 12th in the table but Yoshida believes unity rather than criticism will revive their campaign.

“Don’t bring any negativity, stay positive and help each other before we start pointing at each other – that’s the way,” the Japan international was quoted as saying by the Daily Echo.

“It’s a difficult situation which we haven’t had in the last couple of years. It’s like life, life isn’t always a good time.

“At this time we need to show our character and we have to stand up.”

Southampton have recorded two draws and as many narrow defeats in four of their last five league games and the 29-year-old said a little extra effort from each player could help the team to end their dismal run.

“It’s all the small details but it costs a lot,” Yoshida added. “If we put an extra 10 per cent on each other then I think we will get good results — that I believe.”

The Saints were thumped 4-1 by Leicester City followed by a 1-0 loss at Chelsea earlier this month and Yoshida has backed his team mates to get a morale-boosting win in Saturday’s game against promoted Huddersfield Town.

“I think in this situation for us every single game is important and massive,” Yoshida said. “We have to get back on track as soon as possible and that means we have to get three points.

“Especially, still, there’s huge disappointment after Leicester and we come back to home and we need to show a good spirit, as we did at Stamford Bridge.” — Reuters