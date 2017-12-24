Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Thunderstorm

Southampton’s Austin charged with violent conduct

Sunday December 24, 2017
Southampton’s Charlie Austin goes off injured during the Premier League match against Huddersfield Town at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton December 23, 2017. — Reuters picSouthampton’s Charlie Austin goes off injured during the Premier League match against Huddersfield Town at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton December 23, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 24 — Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been hit with a violent conduct charge after he kicked Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in the face.

Lossl was left with a bloodied face and a suspected broken nose following the incident in yesterday’s 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.

Austin avoided punishment for the incident at the time, but could now face a retrospective ban from the Football Association.

He was given until 1700 GMT today (1am tomorrow Malaysian time) to respond to the charge.

In-form Austin netted Southampton’s opener midway through the first half against Huddersfield, but came off with a hamstring injury after the interval.

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino confirmed Austin is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the Christmas fixtures. — AFP

