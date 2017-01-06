Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:53 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Southampton say skipper Fonte has asked for transfer

Friday January 6, 2017
03:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest moreZidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest more

Visiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh PrisonVisiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh Prison

Le Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powersLe Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powers

The Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversyThe Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Southampton's Jose Fonte (right) said last month that he had not been offered a new contract. — Reuters picSouthampton's Jose Fonte (right) said last month that he had not been offered a new contract. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 6 — Southampton captain Jose Fonte has asked for a transfer after repeatedly rejecting improved contract terms, the Premier League side’s director of football Les Reed said.

“He’s made it very clear he would like to explore the opportunities for a transfer. That’s where we are at the moment, Jose wants to leave the club. He’s formally asked for a transfer,” Reed told the BBC.

“He’s had several opportunities to improve the contract situation. He’s reserved his right not to do that,” Reed said, adding that Southampton had not received a formal bid for the player.

Fonte, however, said last month that he had not been offered a new contract.

“Just to set the record straight I did not reject a new contract. In fact, I have been informed by Southampton that they are not offering me a new contract,” the defender said then in a post on his Instagram account.

Fonte, 33, joined from Crystal Palace in 2010 and has made 288 appearances for Southampton. He was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United during the close season after helping Portugal to win the European Championship.  — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline