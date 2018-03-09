Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

South Korea’s 2012 badminton bronze medallist Chung dies aged 35

Friday March 9, 2018
04:47 PM GMT+8

Former world number one Chong Wei has offered his condolences to Chung's family. ― Reuters picFormer world number one Chong Wei has offered his condolences to Chung's family. ― Reuters picSEOUL, March 9 — South Korean badminton player Chung Jae-sung, who won bronze in the men’s doubles at the London Olympics, has died at the age of 35, the Korea Badminton Association said today.

Chung was found dead by his wife at their home early today, a badminton official said by telephone, adding that the cause of death was not yet known and that an autopsy would be performed tomorrow.

Yonhap News quoted local police as saying Chung had been diagnosed with arrhythmia three years ago and that he had complained of chest pains at times.

Chung partnered Lee Yong-dae to third place at London in 2012 with their victory over Malaysian pair Koo Kien Keat and Tan Boon Heong. His death was keenly felt across the global badminton community.

“I’m so sorry to hear this news. He was super fit as a player,” The Star newspaper quoted Tan as saying.

Former world number one Datuk Lee Chong Wei said: “This is sad news. I offer my condolences to his wife and two children and I pray that the family will stay strong”. — Reuters

