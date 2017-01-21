Soon Huat-Shevon book berth in Malaysia Masters final

SIBU, Jan 21 ― Malaysia's mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai advanced to the Malaysia Masters final after defeating Tontowi Ahmad-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia 21-17, 21-18 in the semifinals today.

Commenting on their win at the Sibu Indoor Stadium here, Soon Huat said he was very happy with their performance.

According to Shevon, they did not expect to beat their opponents who were considered a strong pair.

“They play the split style and it suits our game,” said Shevon, in explaining how they qualified for the final tomorrow.

When asked on their chances if they meet compatriots Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, who are the second seeds, in the final, Soon Huat said it would be tough but they would try their best.

Shevon said both pairs knew each other's game and the deciding factor would be the mental and physical strength of the respective pairs.

Meanwhile, Malaysian women's doubles pair, Lim Yin Loo-Yap Cheng Wen failed to progress to the final after losing to Hong Kong's Poon Lok Yan-Tse Ying Suet 22-20, 20-22, 21-15.

Yin Loo and Cheng Wen, the fourth seeds, were engaged in several long rallies which sapped them.

Yin Loo, when met, said they tried several new tactical attacks to earn their points.

“We tried several new tactics but in the end, we were not strong enough to win,” she said. ― Bernama