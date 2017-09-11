Sociedad go joint top with Barca afer win at Deportivo

Real Sociedad's and Spain's Asier Illarramendi scored twice against Deportivo to put his team on top of La Liga with Barcelona September 10, 2017. — File picMADRID, Sept 11 — Real Sociedad scored twice early and late on to see off Deportivo la Coruna 4-2 and move alongside Barcelona at the top of La Liga yesterday.

The Basques shot into a 2-0 lead at La Riazor inside five minutes thanks to goals from Juanmi and Asier Illarramendi.

Deportivo fought back, though, as Adrian Lopez pulled a goal back before half-time before on-loan Arsenal forward Lucas Perez was summoned from the bench on his return to Galicia.

Perez had only been on the pitch a minute when Florin Andone levelled for the hosts.

However, Sociedad maintained their 100 per cent record through three La Liga games as Diego Llorente and Illarramendi struck again in the final 10 minutes.

Sociedad host an under-strength Real Madrid next weekend with the European champions already four points adrift of Barcelona at the top of the table.

Madrid will be without Cristiano Ronaldo as he completes a five-game domestic suspension for pushing a referee.

Marcelo will also be banned after he was sent off in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Levante, whilst Karim Benzema is expected to be sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury.

Athletic Bilbao moved up to fourth as goals either side of half-time from Iker Muniain and Aritz Aduriz secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Girona.

Celta Vigo and Villarreal also bagged much-needed first wins of the season to move off the foot of the table.

Villarreal came from behind at the newly refurbished Ceramic Stadium to beat Real Betis 3-1 with Carlos Bacca and Enes Unal netting their first goals for the club either side of Samu Castillejo's strike.

Celta inflicted Alaves' third straight defeat as Maxi Gomez got the only goal of the game at Balaidos. — AFP