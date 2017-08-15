Slim defeat for Malaysian water polo team in SEA Games opening match

Malaysia’s Tan Tsien Hann (centre) is challenged by Indonesia’s Ridjkie Mulia (right) and Rain Rinaldo (left) during the Men's Water Polo preliminary round match at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 ― Malaysia's hopes to notch their first victory in water polo were dashed when they conceded a slim 3-4 defeat to Indonesia in the preliminary match of the SEA Games' men's water polo competition at the National Aquatic Centre in Kuala Lumpur Sports City, Bukit Jalil, here, today.

“Our boys played very well although most of them were first timers. Playing against Indonesia, the previous SEA Games silver medalist, they were quite a strong team.

“Although I'm not happy with the close defeat, were have tried our best. The boys have improved a lot compared to the last Games,” national coach Voon Yong Hui told reporters after the match.

In the men's water polo opening match, Indonesia opened scoring when Delvin Pelliciano scored in the fourth minute but a minute later, Malaysia's Mohd Irshad Syahir levelled the score, 1-1.

Indonesia gained their composure in the second quarter, when Ridjkie Mulia scored a goal, three minutes before the breather but could not hold the lead for a longer time when Fam Jia Yi scored the equalliser.

After the breather, the Indonesian team dominated the pool, adding another two goals through Yusuf Budiman and Ridjkie Mulia in the 21st and 23rd minutes respectively.

The Malaysian squad led by Darly Khoo Tiong Jinn, who was eager to make an impact this year, had to fight hard to reduce the goal deficits, and with just 0.31 seconds left before the third quarter ended, Jia Yi managed to add another goal for Malaysia.

While in the final quarter, both team continued attacking but ended scoreless.

The Malaysians will take on the Philippines in their second match tomorrow. ― Bernama