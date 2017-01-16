Slammin’ Stan survives scare at Aussie Open

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka reaches for a shot during his Men’s singles first round match against Slovakia’s Martin Klizan at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 16, 2017. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 16 — Former winner Stan Wawrinka survived a massive first-round scare to edge Martin Klizan in a five-set thriller at the Australian Open today.

Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, fought back from a break down in the final set to overhaul the 35th-ranked Slovak, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 in 3hr 24min on Margaret Court Arena.

Tensions ran high in the final set when Wawrinka slammed a ball at a defenceless Klizan, who had conceded the point after a rally and was standing at the net.

The Swiss fourth seed quickly jumped the net to offer his apologies as Klizan sunk to his haunches in pain.

“It was a big fright tonight, he’s a tough player who pushes a lot and I am very happy to get through,” Wawrinka said.

“I was fighting a lot and I never give up but it was most important to get through.”

Wawrinka, who beat Rafael Nadal to win the 2014 Australian Open, will next play American Steve Johnson.

The Swiss hit 21 aces and 13 winners with his signature single-handed backhand but made 43 unforced errors as he struggled to contain left-hander Klizan’s powerful forehand.

Wawrinka maintained his record of never having lost in the first round at his 12th Australian Open campaign. — AFP