Sky agrees five-year deal with English Football League

Tuesday September 12, 2017
10:54 PM GMT+8

Sky and EFL have agreed on a £600 million (RM3.3 billion) five-year domestic broadcasting deal. — Reuters picSky and EFL have agreed on a £600 million (RM3.3 billion) five-year domestic broadcasting deal. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 12 — Pay-TV group Sky and the English Football League (EFL) have agreed a £600 million (RM3.3 billion) five-year domestic broadcasting deal, they said today.

The deal, which the EFL said represented a 36 per cent increase on the current value of the rights, runs to 2024 and allows the broadcaster to stream all midweek Championship (second tier) matches.

Sky said in a statement that the deal strengthened its position as “the home of football” and would offer subscribers more matches and more ways to watch.

The broadcaster will show exclusively up to 183 live matches a year from the Championship, League One, League Two, Carabao (League) Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

The EFL said the new agreement would also allow clubs to stream midweek league games via their websites if not broadcast live on Sky Sports. — REuters

