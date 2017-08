Sixth lawn bowls gold for Malaysia from men’s singles

Screengrab of Mohamed Soufi Rusli from the video on @myteamMAS KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Malaysia's domination in the SEA Games lawn bowls continued in the men's singles at the National Lawn Bowls Centre in Bukit Kiara today.

Mohamed Soufi Rusli easily outclassed Singapore's Kee Yuan Min 21-6 in the final for Malaysia's sixth gold in the sport.

This may not be the end of Malaysia's successful show at Bukit Kiara. Emma Firyana Saroji will play Brunei's Amali Matali for the women's singles gold later.