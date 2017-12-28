Six to watch in 2018

Wu Yibing of China holds the championship trophy after winning the US Open tennis junior boys' singles final in New York September 10, 2017. — Getty Images/AFP picPARIS, Dec 28 — AFP Sports’ six to watch in 2018:

Cricket

Rashid Khan — Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is already an established member of the national team having made his debut just after his 17th birthday. Still just 19, he is in global demand for franchise T20 teams where his box of tricks has batsmen bamboozled. Earlier this year, he fetched almost US$600,000 (RM2.4 million) in the IPL auction, the highest ever bid for an Associate player. Already a veteran of 32 one-day internationals and 27 T20s for Afghanistan, he has 112 wickets and will be a key figure when the ambitious Asian side make their Test debut in 2018.

Tennis

Wu Yibing — Just 18 years old, Wu Yibing has already made history for China by winning the junior title at the US Open last year before seeing off experienced Taiwan player Yen-Hsun Lu to capture his first Challenger crown in Shanghai. Wu will head into the new year ranked at 306 in the world and with plenty of confidence under his belt. “I believe if I do every step right and work hard, the good results will come along,” says Wu.

Rugby Union

Gabriel N’Gandebe — Standing at just 1.73m tall and weighing in at a paperweight 74kg, Cameroon-born N’Gandebe doesn’t have the physique of a modern rugby player but the 20-year-old has a big reputation and speed to burn — his nickname is GGV, a pun on the high-speed French intercity TGV trains. The flying wing moved to Top 14 giants Montpellier this season and celebrated his first start with a try in a 32-22 victory over Toulouse. N’Gandebe has impressed for France’s under-20 team, scoring seven tries in 10 matches.

Athletics

Sydney McLaughlin — Athletics will be looking to exciting talents like 18-year-old American sprint/hurdler McLaughlin to begin to fill the huge hole left by Usain Bolt. McLaughlin, who qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics aged just 16, looks set to become the next Allyson Felix. She has a similar languid style over 400 metres but can run the 400m hurdles too and holds a host of world age bests. Still a student at the University of Kentucky, McLaughlin has the image and the social media profile to become a much-needed star of the sport.

Golf

Jon Rahm — The big-hitting Spaniard burst onto the scene in 2017 by winning three titles to soar to fourth in the world rankings. Rahm joined the European Tour in a bid to qualify for next year’s Ryder Cup in Paris, and already appears sure to make Thomas Bjorn’s team after ending his season with victory in the World Tour Championship at Dubai. Yet to fire in the majors, the 23-year-old will have April’s Masters firmly in his sights as he looks to follow compatriot Sergio Garcia in pulling on the green jacket.

Football

Harry Winks — The 21-year-old Englishman broke into the Tottenham team last season and has impressed, especially with his composure under big-game pressure and range of passing. Winks played a key part in Spurs’ stunning win over Real Madrid that helped them wrap up top spot in their Champions League group and has also made a successful international debut. With worries over the depth of Gareth Southgate’s midfield, Winks could force his way into the starting XI for England’s World Cup opener against Tunisia on June 18. — AFP