Six-gold burst Asean Para Games after close shaves

By R. Loheswar and Murali Arumugam

Friday September 22, 2017
07:38 AM GMT+8

Ziyad celebrates with wife Zafira Md Nasir and daughter Zuhayra Zafra. — Picture by Firdaus LatifZiyad celebrates with wife Zafira Md Nasir and daughter Zuhayra Zafra. — Picture by Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― Strongman Ziyad Zolkefli got the ball rolling via a convincing F20 (intellectual disability) shot put win with 16.81m, a clear four metres ahead of the field.

His dominant win is sheer inspiration to many of his para compatriots.

“It motivates me to do better because I have so many people’s expectations to live up to. It’s amazing, I love it,” he said.

Doriah Polous won the women’s F42/44 javelin to make amends for losing the shot put gold on Wednesday.

“I’ve won the shot put and discus for three editions in a row starting from 2011. It’s part of my life and I’m going to continue till I drop,” said the 30-year-old Sabahan.

Hafiz Abu Bakar, husband of paralympian Siti Noor Iasah, won the F36/37 (cerebral palsy) shot put, making up for missing yesterday’s javelin gold. Shamli Waidi won gold in Wednesday’s F36 shot put after a technical review.

Big news is the return of Ridzuan Puzi today for the T36 (cerebral palsy) 200m, deemed fit to for action after a suspected bout of dengue.

