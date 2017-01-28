Sivasangari nears crossroads

Sivasangari (right) is at a crossroad on whether to pursue a professional career or focus on completing her tertiary education. — Picture by Bernama KUALA LUMPUR — S. Sivasangari turned 18 on Tuesday and she has a big decision to make about her future.

The Kedah-born lass, who is studying at Kolej Tunku Jaafar in Negri Sembilan, will sit for her ‘O’ Level examinations in May.

After that, she will have to decide whether to continue studying or go fulltime on the professional squash circuit, as she has been scouted to play abroad on a sports scholarship.

A talent scout from Columbia University in New York, Joanne Schikerling, was at the 23rd Asian Individual Championship in September last year which Malaysia hosted.

Schikerling said many Ivy League universities are setting up squash programmes as it is becoming more popular in America.

“I asked Nicol (David) for some advice and she said why not take a year off and go crazy on the circuit.

“If I don’t see any improvement or I lose the passion for the game, then I have options,” said Sivasangari.

Looking at the situation in Malaysia, matters are thin at the top.

The highest ranking male player is Nafiizwan Adnan at 30, and the women’s side is depleted after the retirement of Delia Arnold.

Low Wee Wern is out again after a recurrence of a troublesome knee injury, leaving only Nicol at world No 7.

Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) have a policy of making their players sign two-year contracts to play professionally.

Sivasangari feels two years is too long a time to make a decision as the offers to study abroad may go away during that period.

For now her focus is on the Asian Junior Team Championships in Hong Kong from February 1 to 5.

Malaysia won the title in 2015. Sivasangari is the team’s No 1 player, ahead of Andrea Lee Jia Qi, Zoe Foo Yuk Han and Aifa Azman.

The boys’ team will be represented by Darren Rahul Pragassam, Ong Sai Hung, Mohd Farez Izwan and Mohd Hafiz Zhafri.