Sivasangari, Aifa Azman, advance in British Junior Open

File picture of S. Sivasangari in the final of the CAS International Open. She advanced into third round of the 2018 British Junior Open squash championships in Birmingham. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — National squash player, S. Sivasangari advanced into third round of the 2018 British Junior Open (BJO) squash championships in Birmingham, England, yesterday.

The top seed easily outclassed qualifier, Laura Neill from Ireland 11-3, 11-0, 11-5 in the girls’ Under-19 (U-19) category second round, to set up clash with England’s Karina Tyma, scheduled today.

The current national number two and world number 45, last won BJO title in 2014 in the U-15 category.

Another Malaysian, second seeded Aifa Azman easily defeated Ashley Manning of United States 11-5, 11-1, 11-6 to set up clash with New Zealander Kaitlyn Watts in the girls’ U-17.

Jessica Keng Jia Hui would challenge Egyptian Farida Ahmed after outclassing Italian Cristina Tartarone 11-6, 11-4, 11-3 while Ooi Kah Yan upset Ju Song-dong of South Korea, 14-12, 11-3, 11-3, to face England’s Elise Lazarus.

However, fellow Malaysian, Lai Wen Li is set to face uphill task against second seed Satomi Watanabe of Japan, after defeating Ciara Richards of Wales 11-6, 11-6, 11-7.

In the boys’ U-19, Ong Sai Hung defeated Scotland’s Tino Mackay 11-3, 11-2, 11-2 to face Glenn Yates of South Africa, Darren Rahul Pragasam beat Arnaud Masset of Luxembourg 11-2, 11-9, 11-1 to play Czech Republic’s Ondrej Vorlicek, while Siow Yee Xian defeated India’s Anuj Unadkat 11-3, 5-11, 11-3, 11-9, to set up clash with Nicholas Wall of England.

In the boys’ U-17 category, joint third-fourth seed Shahrul Izham Nurhaqiem will meet England’s Simon Herbert after eliminating Peru’s Martin Leon, while Duncan Lee Yung Yii will play Pakistan’s Muhammad Farhan Hashmi after smashing down Gavin L’Estrange of Ireland 11-3, 11-8, 11-4. — Bernama