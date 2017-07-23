Sisters want medal for mum

Zumika and Sasha Azmi, Malaysia’s first cricketing Orang Asli siblings, the ’discovery’ of the sporting season. — Picture by Malay Mail KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Zumika and Sasha Azmi, the cricketing Orang Asli duo, should become a household name by the time the SEA Games blows over.

Many siblings have made their name representing Malaysia at the regional Games.

Qabil and Quzandria Nur Ambak made themselves known in equestrian and we also have synchronised swimmers Lee Yiat Lum and Lee Yiat Xin.

In women’s cricket, we have Zumika and Sasha.

What makes these sisters “pitch perfect” for fame is that they are an unassuming pair of Orang Asli teenagers from Kelantan, hailing from the Temiar tribe, immersed in the game of Malaya’s colonial forefathers.

“We were in SK Kuala Betis in Gua Musang when a cricket coach showed up and taught us the game,” said Zumika.

Middle order batsman and off spinner Zumika admitted not knowing about the sport before the coach showed up five years ago.

Although Zumika is 19 and Sasha 17, both are in the same class.

“We got good UPSR results and were offered a spot at SMK Clifford in Kuala Lipis, Pahang,” Sasha said.

Top order batsman and medium-pace bowler Sasha said they have played in various tournaments before the SEA Games like the Tuanku Najihah Shield tournament and the Chiangmai International Ladies Cricket Challenge.

“We tried out for the 2014 Asian Games squad but were not picked,” Zumika said.

Now their dream to represent the national squad has come true, both sisters feel honoured to be picked.

“It is not easy to represent the country. It took a lot of hard work for us to get here,” said Sasha.

The sisters also admitted they had to sacrifice time spent with their mother Azlin Alang.

Azlin, by no mean feat, is raising 10 children on her own after their father left them.

Zumika is thankful her three elder sisters are working and are helping their mother back home.

“The strongest challenge for us in the SEA Games is Thailand. There is a chance we could win a medal and we would want to give it to our mother for all the sacrifices she made,” said Zumika.

Zumika and Sasha will sit for their SPM examination this year and are placed at the Bukit Jalil Sports School for the duration of the Games.

Coach Thushara Prabath Kondikara said it is important for the girls to continue studying while playing cricket for the country.

During training recently, Sasha injured her fingernail but the coach said she will recover in time for the Games.

“It’s a normal cricket injury, she will pull through,” Thushara said.