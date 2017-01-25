Sister act as Serena, Venus eye family final

Serena and Venus Williams stand together with Australian Open tennis tournament ball boys and girls during a promotional event at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 10, 2017. — Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 25 — America’s Williams sisters can write another chapter in their eventful family history as they attempt to set up their ninth Grand Slam final, eight years after the last, at the Australian Open tomorrow.

In a plot straight from the 2000s, both sisters have raced into the Melbourne semi-finals without a dropping a set, and they appear equally focused on getting their hands on the title.

At least one American is guaranteed to be in Saturday’s decider, with Venus confronting confident compatriot Coco Vandeweghe in their last-four clash on Rod Laver Arena.

Following them on court will be Serena against fellow former teenage prodigy Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who is into her first Grand Slam semi-final in 18 years.

It has become a tournament of the golden oldies, with Venus 36, Serena 35 and Lucic-Baroni 34. Vandeweghe at 25 is the young pretender.

Serena said it was a testament to the Williams’ staying power that they were still fighting for titles at their age. — AFP