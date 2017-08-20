Singapore wins 27th gold, Malaysia gets bronze

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Malaysia grabbed the bronze to end a 12-year medal drought in the men’s water polo event at the 29th Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017) today.

The national squad lost 4-17 to Singapore in the final match of the round robin held at the National Aquatic Centre of the Kuala Lumpur Sports City in Bukit Jalil.

The gold medal went to Singapore that defended the gold for the 27th time consecutively since winning it in the 1965 edition.

Indonesia won the silver after beating the Philippines in another deciding match earlier.

After completing four round robin matches, Singapore and Indonesia were tied at seven points but Singapore with a total of 41 goals scored were placed above Indonesia which only scored 29 goals.

Malaysia had four points with a total of 26 goals scored for the four matches played. — Bernama