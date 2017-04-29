Singapore FA elects new chief, vows cleanup

Lim Kia Tong attends a press conference after the FAS elections, April 29, 2017. — Picture by Jason Quah/TODAYSINGAPORE, April 29 — Singapore’s new football chief today pledged “sweeping changes” after he was picked in a Fifa-ordered election amid allegations of financial mismanagement within the sport.

Newly elected Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Lim Kia Tong, who was voted in with 30 of the 44 votes available, promised to raise the standard of football in the city-state, which now stands at 159th place in the world.

“This is the mandate that will bring sweeping changes to Singapore football,” he said in a post-election press conference.

“The last few weeks have been incredibly hard but the road ahead will be even harder,” he said, referring to the financial mismanagement scandal that last week saw police raiding the offices of the football governing body and several local clubs.

Accusations of financial mismanagement have been levelled at Bill Ng, who chairs the Tiong Bahru Football Club, after news emerged of the club donating Sg$500,000 (RM1.56 million) to the Asean Football Federation between 2014 and 2015 through the FAS.

News of the donation drew criticism from fans and commentators who questioned why funds were going to a foreign entity instead of supporting the beleaguered local league.

According to local media reports, Ng and his wife have been brought in for questioning by detectives but police have refused to officially confirm this, citing on-going investigations.

Others being probed include ex-FAS president Zainudin Nordin, a former MP.

Ng, who stood against Lim in the election, garnered 13 votes.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) was forced to call elections after world football governing body Fifa ordered an end to political interference in appointing FAS leadership.

FAS chiefs were traditionally elected members of parliament under the ruling People’s Action Party, while council members were appointed by the Singapore sports minister.

Singapore has long been regarded one of the world’s least corrupt countries but in recent years gained a reputation as a base for international match-fixing syndicates.

Dan Tan, a Singaporean accused of leading the world’s largest football match-fixing network, has been detained without trial since December 2015.

Another Singaporean, Wilson Raj Perumal, was arrested and jailed in Finland in 2011 for fixing top-tier football games there. He now assists with match-fixing investigations in Hungary. — AFP