Sime Darby LPGA to return this October

Former world number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand has confirmed her participation. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The eighth edition of Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia not only serves as a catalyst for women’s golf development in Malaysia, but is also a crucial platform to raise awareness of the research conducted by Cancer Research Malaysia.

The tournament, to be held at Tournament Players Club Kuala Lumpur (TPCKL) from October 26-29, has helped the non-profit cancer research organisation in Malaysia, in raising RM2.5 million for cancer research.

Sime Darby Foundation (SDF) chairman Tun Musa Hitam said the tournament is back for its eighth season to serve as a platform for Malaysia’s best young female talents to compete in a world class event, providing them the much-needed exposure.

“I am also proud to see that the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia Development Programme is being revamped with various improvements to create a higher impact for our young talented female golfers,” he said in the statement, today.

Meanwhile, TPCKL Chief Executive Officer and 2017 Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia Tournament Committee chairman, Steven Thielke said the committee will team up with a number of new partners to up the ante on the entertainment featured at the tournament.

“Over the years, we have made a concerted effort to create a unique identity for the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia that differentiates it from other golf tournaments, not just in Malaysia, but throughout the region.”

Thielke said the committee will redesign the Courtyard Marquee to enable the visitors to get closer to the players on the putting green, lots of interactive experiences, some serious bargains for shoppers and a revamped Kids Zone.

Quick to confirm their participation in this year’s tournament are former world number one, Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Brooke Henderson of Canada. — Bernama