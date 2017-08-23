Silver medal my best birthday gift, says Malaysian sprint queen Zaidatul

Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli (centre) won the silver medal SEA Games 100m final yesterday. ― Picture via Twitter/kl2017 KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― The silver medal won by Malaysian sprint queen Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli in the SEA Games 100m final yesterday would serve as the best belated birthday gift for the 24-year-old from Alor Star, Kedah.

Zaidatul who clocked 11.74s for the silver behind Vietnam’s Le Tu Chinh who clocked 11.56s in an exciting final said though she had celebrated her birthday on August 20, the silver medal would serve as the perfect gift.

“Although the time that I clocked today was well below my personal best time of 11.45s, I am satisfied with the outcome of the race because I achieved the target of winning a medal compared with the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore where I did not win any medal,” she told reporters after the prize presentation tonight.

Shanti Pereira from Singapore who claimed the bronze was also happy since she managed to renew the National record of Singapore (10.80s) by clocking 11.73s in the semifinals and 11.76s in the final. ― Bernama