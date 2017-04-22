Silver lining for national divers, Pandelela and Nur Dhabitah in Canada

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― National divers Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri clinched the women’s 10m Platform Synchronised Diving silver medal at the fourth FINA World Diving Series in Windsor, Canada today.

The duo accumulated 298.80 points, 37.86 points less that gold medal winners from China, Ren Qian/Si Yiaje who dominated all five dives to collect 336.66 points.

The bronze medal went to Tonia Couch/Lois Toulson from Great Britain with 298.62 points. Nur Dhabitah partnered Pandelela after Cheong Jun Hoong suffered a back injury.

The pair will continue their campaign in the series today by competing in the women’s individual 10m platform.

The fourth series of the FINA World Diving from April 21-23 in Canada will be the final series this year. ― Bernama