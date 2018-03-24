Silva out of Spain squad for personal reasons

Manchester City's David Silva applauds fans after the match against Stoke City. ― Reuters picMADRID, March 24 — Manchester City midfielder David Silva has left the Spain squad for personal reasons, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said today.

The 32-year-old, a World Cup winner in 2010, played for 71 minutes in yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Germany but is likely to miss Tuesday’s home match against Argentina at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“David Silva has been released from the squad for personal reasons,” the RFEF said on their official Twitter account.

Silva missed several matches for Premier League leaders City earlier this season, announcing in January that his son Mateo was born “extremely preterm”. — Reuters