Silva awaits green light for late Leicester move

FCSB’s Denis Alibec and Sporting CP’s Adrien Silva fight for the ball during the Champions League match FCSB v Sporting CP in Bucharest, Romania — August 23, 2017. — Reuters picLISBON, Sept 1 — Sporting Lisbon said today they had reached agreement with Leicester to sell Portuguese international Adrien Silva to the Premier League club in a transfer deal after the deadline expired.

Sporting said they were “awaiting confirmation from FIFA” that the deal could go through after Silva reportedly agreed to join Leicester two hours after the transfer window shut yesterday.

Leicester made no comment when contacted by AFP.

The 28-year-old midfielder, part of his country’s Euro 2016-winning squad, was allowed to leave the Portugal team camp hours before Thursday’s World Cup qualifier victory against the Faroe Islands.

Leicester, the surprise 2016 Premier League champions, want to strengthen their midfield after selling Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea on Thursday.

Portuguese sports paper Record reported that Leicester would pay €29 million for Silva. — Reuters