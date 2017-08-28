Silat squad garner another gold, qualify for five finals

Muhammad Afifi Nordin won the gold in the putra (men's) individual seni silat event. — Picture via Twitter/MYTeamMas KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The national silat squad today clinched another gold at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at Juara Stadium, Bukit Kiara.

The gold medal was delivered by Muhammad Afifi Nordin in the putra (men’s) individual seni silat event after securing 470 points, ahead of Indonesia’s Sugianto and Ilyas Sadara of Thailand who claimed the silver and bronze with 462 and 457 points respectively.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi presented the medals to the winners.

With the gold medal today, Malaysia have bagged three silat gold after winning the putra ganda (men’s doubles) and putri ganda (women’s doubles) silat seni categories.

Gold medalist Muhammad Afifi Nordin, 28, said his success was attributed to the support of his parents, family and his teammates as well as others in the silat seni fraternity.

“My family especially my wife Nik Norili Farhana Nik Mohd Din have to celebrate this Aidilfitri without me as I was away training in Vietnam and the sacrifice appears to have paid off,” he told reporters after the event.

Meanwhile world champion Siti Rahmah Mohamed Nasir headed five silat exponents into the finals tomorrow after defeating their respective opponents in the semi-finals today.

Siti Rahmah who is the 2016 Sportswoman of the Year crushed Paloy Barckkam of Laos 5-0 in the Putri E class (65-70kg) while Khaizul Yaacob outpointed Ma Van Dat of Vietnam in the Putra J class (90-95kg).

Also qualifying for the finals are Mohd Fauzi Khalid who beat Thai exponent, Seksan Srimarn in the Putra F class (70-75kg) as well as Muhammad Robial Sabri in the Putra H class (80-85kg) after stopping Anton Yuspermana of Indonesia.

Meanwhile Siti Shazwana Ajak had to muster her best to defeat Indonesia’s Sarah Tria Monita 3-2 in the Putri D class (60-65kg).

Two more silat exponents however have to settle for the bronze medal after losing in the semi-finals.

Ahmad Badrirullah Rahmat lost 1-4 to world champion, Muhammad Shakir Juanda of Singapore in the Putra I class (85-90kg) while Khusairy Azhar went down 2-3 to Vietnam’s Nguyen Duy Tuyen in the Putra G class (75-80kg). — Bernama