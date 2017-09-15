‘Signature’ Singapore F1 GP extended to 2021

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the first practice session of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore in this file picture taken on September 20, 2013. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Sept 15 — Singapore Grand Prix organisers announced a four-year contract extension today, guaranteeing the glittering night race until 2021.

“The agreement was concluded today after several rounds of negotiations,” Singapore Trade Minister S. Iswaran told reporters.

The extension had been expected after Formula One chief Chase Carey this week praised the floodlit street race, which snakes past landmarks and skyscrapers, as “spectacular”.

“The Singapore race is clearly a signature race... it’s also our gateway into Asia which is important for our future and our growth,” Carey said today.

“Singapore is truly an iconic race on our schedule worldwide,” he added.

While Singapore has signed on for another four years, neighbouring Malaysia is about to hold its last grand prix after cancelling the race citing rising costs.

The Singapore Grand Prix, whose 10th edition is on Sunday, has quickly become one of Formula One’s best known races and is often compared to Monaco’s classic street grand prix. — AFP