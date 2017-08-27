Sie Yan tops Amy in rhythmic gymnastics for 1-2 Malaysia finish

Malaysian gymnast Koi Sie Yan with the gold medal from the SEA Games rhythmic gymnastic individual all around event at MiTEC , Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Malaysia bagged another gold in rhythmic gymnastics as Koi Sie Yan outclassed rivals in the individual all-around event.

She collected 63.150 points for the gold edging fellow Malaysian Amy Kwan Dict Weng who took silver with 60.100 points while Singapore’s Tong Kah Mun picked up bronze with 52.900 points at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here today.

Gymnasts from Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines also took part in the competition comprising the hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon events.

Malaysia repeated its success in the 2015 Singapore SEA Games when Sie Yan and N. Shasangari Sivaneswary emerged joint gold medal winners in the same event.

“Today I did better especially in the hoop event with 16.600 points, it was the highest score that I had ever received so far,” said the gymnast who hails from Pahang.

Eighteen-year-old Sie Yan dedicated her triumph to her parents for their sacrifices all this while and lauded her friends who never ceased to support her.

Yesterday, Malaysia bagged its first gold in rhythmic gymnastics in the team final. — Bernama