Sie Yan confident of a clean sweep

PETALING JAYA, Jan 3 — Rhythmic gymnastics darling Koi Sie Yan is optimistic she can help the sport make a team clean sweep of all eight gold medals at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games on Aug 19 to 31.

The 17-year-old said she was undaunted by the Malaysian Gymnastics Federation’s target for the team which is to make a clean sweep.

For now Sie Yan’s main aim is to be well prepared for the team selection tests in March.

“I hope to be among the selected,” said Sie Yan.

“I have no injuries, and I hope everything can go smoothly as planned for training and tournaments.”

Sie Yan disclosed she will be starting a daily double session of training this month.

“I’m confident Malaysia will be at the top at the Games — we’re pretty strong in rhythmic gymnastics,” said the determined Pahang-born athlete.

Other than the KL SEA Games, Sie Yan will fight for a chance to compete in the Gracia Fair Cup in Budapest on Feb 17 to 19.

“As the rules have now changed, it does affect us a little bit but I have been working hard on my new choreographed routines since November, so I guess we are on a good track by now,” she said.

he rules of rhythmic gymnastics change every four years, after the Olympics.

Thus gymnasts need time to prepare and choreograph new routines.

At the 2015 Singapore SEA Games, Malaysian rhythmic gymnasts bagged two gold medals and one silver.

At the Singapore Games, Malaysia won the gold through Sie Yan and N. Shasangari Sivaneswary when they emerged joint winners in the individual all-around.

They bagged the silver in the team event.

As hosts, MGF have included six new events. The individual category will consist of all-around, team (three to four gymnasts), hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon.

The team exercise (five gymnasts) category will have two events.