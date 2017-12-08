SIC revs up with best GP accolade

The pack takes off at the start of the Malaysia MotoGP at Sepang International Circuit on October 29. ― AFP picPETALING JAYA, Dec 8 — Sepang International Circuit (SIC) is celebrating the year-end with a “bang” after it was honoured with the Best Grand Prix Award for its hosting of the Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix 2017.

The award was decided by the Grand Prix Commission which consists of Dorna Sports SL, the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and IRTA, among others.

SIC chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali said it was a great honour to receive the recognition, adding that SIC also won the award in 2012.

“This shows the dedication of our team, our competency and our ability to organise an international event that is recognised by international bodies such as FIM and Dorna (the commercial and television rights holder for the championship).

“There are 18 circuits and promoters this season, and we have been selected. It is great news for Malaysia especially the fans, and of course lifted the spirits of all SIC staff,” he said.

He added that the win reiterated the fact that the Motorcycle Grand Prix is the biggest international motorsport event for SIC and the country with record crowds.

The Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix 2017 has set a new benchmark in their ever-increasing popularity as one of the region’s exhilarating events with a record-number of crowd coming for the race.

Over a three-day period, 166,486 fans turned out at the circuit surpassing the 161,533-mark last year.

With the rights to hold the race up until 2021, the Motorcycle GP is set to become the mainstay for the region’s motorsport activities as a revenue drawcard.