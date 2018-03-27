SIC kicks off season with MCS, introduces e-sports race

The Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK) will be from May 12 at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC). ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Malaysia Championship Series (MCS) returns with five rounds of excitement starting from March 30 while two-wheel race, Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK) will be from May 12 at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

The real gem this season is the introduction of e-MCS, the e-sport version of the MCS race where contestants race in a simulator simultaneously with the actual race on track to earn the ultimate prize of a racing seat in the MCS in the 2019 season.

SIC chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali noted that the e-MCS would run together during the actual MCS race with the qualifying rounds held at The Rift in Mid Valley Megamall.

“The fastest 10 after the qualifying round will compete for the championship at SIC and throughout all five rounds, the top three finishers will battle it out in a shootout in the actual car,” he told reporters here, today.

Razlan explained the importance of organising local races at the famed SIC track and how these new ventures into e-sports could be a platform to unearth talents and attract motorsport fans to the circuit.

“I’m really excited about our new initiative to bring e-MCS into our marketing through a different aspect. With the grand prize of winning a seat to race in the MCS, who knows we might unearth a new talent in racing,” he said.

The MCS and MSBK are national racing series promoted and organised by SIC as an initiative to develop the motorsports in the country.

The MCS runs the Touring Production Championship for production cars above 1900cc and above and the Malaysia Touring Car (MTC) Championship for the 1600cc class.

While MSBK follows the race regulations of the Superbike World Championship (WSBK) which offers the 1000cc Superbike Championship and the 1000cc Superstock Championship for full-fledged production bikes.

As a multi-pronged series, the MSBK will also feature series for lower classes bikes such as Open 250 Cup, which was introduced in 2016 and KTM RX Cup, which was introduced last year. — Bernama