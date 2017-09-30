Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

SIC confirms fake document on Haas claim for RM1.24m

Saturday September 30, 2017
08:20 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

RM1.24m document on Haas claim is fake, says SIC chiefRM1.24m document on Haas claim is fake, says SIC chief

I have no authority to force Riot to take leave, says SUPP chiefI have no authority to force Riot to take leave, says SUPP chief

OJ Simpson set for imminent release from Nevada prisonOJ Simpson set for imminent release from Nevada prison

The Edit: Lovato credits family for sobrietyThe Edit: Lovato credits family for sobriety

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Workers repair a drain cover after Haas F1's French driver Romain Grosjean suffered a frightening tyre explosion at the Sepang F1 circuit September 29, 2017. — AFP picWorkers repair a drain cover after Haas F1's French driver Romain Grosjean suffered a frightening tyre explosion at the Sepang F1 circuit September 29, 2017. — AFP picSEPANG, Sept 30 ― Sepang International Circuit (SIC) chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali confirmed a document to seek US$295,000 (RM1.24 million) compensation by Haas Formula One (F1) team from SIC which went viral on social sites today is a fake.

The document claimed SIC had to pay Haas driver, Romain Grosjean who got into an accident after his vehicle crashed a drain cover at the 13th corner during the second training session yesterday which forced the session to be called off 20 minutes earlier.

“I can confirm that the document is fake after being informed officially by International Automobile Federation (FIA) this evening,” he told reporters here today.

Razlan said SIC did not plan to lodge a police report but wanted to focus on the race tomorrow which would be the last Malaysian Grand Prix organised by SIC after 19 years.

“Focus will be on the race finals. I hope Malaysians and racing fans will put the incident aside and turn out in hordes to witness the last F1 race at Sepang tomorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile, Razlan said as at 5pm today, more than 70,000 tickets had been sold and he hoped the total number would meet the target of 80,000 tickets on the race day tomorrow. ― Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline