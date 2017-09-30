SIC confirms fake document on Haas claim for RM1.24m

Workers repair a drain cover after Haas F1's French driver Romain Grosjean suffered a frightening tyre explosion at the Sepang F1 circuit September 29, 2017. — AFP picSEPANG, Sept 30 ― Sepang International Circuit (SIC) chief executive officer Datuk Razlan Razali confirmed a document to seek US$295,000 (RM1.24 million) compensation by Haas Formula One (F1) team from SIC which went viral on social sites today is a fake.

The document claimed SIC had to pay Haas driver, Romain Grosjean who got into an accident after his vehicle crashed a drain cover at the 13th corner during the second training session yesterday which forced the session to be called off 20 minutes earlier.

“I can confirm that the document is fake after being informed officially by International Automobile Federation (FIA) this evening,” he told reporters here today.

Razlan said SIC did not plan to lodge a police report but wanted to focus on the race tomorrow which would be the last Malaysian Grand Prix organised by SIC after 19 years.

“Focus will be on the race finals. I hope Malaysians and racing fans will put the incident aside and turn out in hordes to witness the last F1 race at Sepang tomorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile, Razlan said as at 5pm today, more than 70,000 tickets had been sold and he hoped the total number would meet the target of 80,000 tickets on the race day tomorrow. ― Bernama